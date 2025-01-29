Leverkusen's Boniface left out of training as transfer is negotiated

Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface was left out of training on Tuesday as German media reports linked the striker with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, with manager Xabi Alonso saying negotiations for the player's transfer were ongoing.

The 24-year-old Boniface returned from injury on Saturday but was on the bench for Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Before his injury in November, he had scored eight goals in 15 games in all competitions. Last season, he netted 14 goals in 23 league appearances to finish as their top scorer and played a pivotal role in securing Leverkusen's first Bundesliga title.

"The situation with (Boniface) does exist. Negotiations are ongoing with the club, so we have to wait. Our preparation for the match remains the same," Alonso told reporters ahead of the Champions League clash against Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

"We prepared (for the game) without Boni, of course. We still have to wait a little longer to see (how the situation unfolds)," the Spanish coach added.

"After Jeanu (Belocian) and Martin (Terrier) injuries we already said that we need to be active in the transfer window. Three days still remain and we are so close (to a decision).

"I am and I will be happy with the squad (regardless). Until now, all players feel that they are ready and they are an important part of the team."

Defender Belocian suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of the year and winger Terrier sustained an Achilles tendon rupture last week.

Leverkusen, eighth in the Champions League standings on 13 points, have already booked at least a knockout stage playoff spot while Sparta Prague, with four points from seven games, have been eliminated.

The top eight teams from the first phase qualify automatically for the last 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th go into the playoffs on Feb. 11-12 and 18-19. The playoff draw is on Friday.