Leverkusen's CEO unveils 'gentleman's agreement' to let coach Alonso go

MADRID : Bayer Leverkusen and their coach Xabi Alonso have a "gentleman's agreement" that would allow the Spanish manager to leave if one of the clubs he played for during his career calls him up, the German club's CEO Fernando Carro said on Monday.

The 43-year-old former midfielder, who had a remarkable career playing for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and his childhood club Real Sociedad, has been rumored as the strongest candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

The 65-year-old Italian manager's future with Real Madrid is uncertain following their Champions League quarter-final exit, with multiple reports suggesting he could step away from his position at the end of the season to take over the Brazilian national team's vacant spot, which could further open the door for Alonso's return to Madrid.

The former Spanish international, who is under contract until June 2026, has done an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen in his short managerial career. He led them to their first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year domination, as well as triumphs in the German Cup and DFB Supercup.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have a gentlemen's agreement that if any of the teams he has played for calls, we would sit down and talk and we wouldn't put any obstacles in his way," Carro told reporters in Madrid on Monday, before attending the Laureus Awards in which Bayer Leverkusen have been nominated as Breakthrough of the year.

"(Last year) Xabi had offers from important clubs but he assured us that he would stay with us. Maybe it is a bit early to talk as the season is still ongoing.

"Maybe things can happen. So we have given ourselves some time to decide... We are very calm and there is not much more to say other than that."

Carro said that Leverkusen's relationship with Real Madrid "is excellent" but said there has been no contact whatsoever regarding Alonso from the Spanish club.

"We are not naive, but the position of the coach is very important for a club and we are preparing the next season with him," Carro said.

"We have been working with him every day, he is fully involved in that preparation. We are a very professional club and we have to be prepared for everything.

"If at the end of the day there is interest from another club and he is interested in going to that club, we have a relationship that we would have to talk about.

"Xabi's will is important in this, he respects us a lot and we respect Xabi".