Leverkusen's Flekken and Tella suffer injury setbacks

BERLIN, Jan 18 : Bayer Leverkusen will be without first-choice keeper Mark Flekken and forward Nathan Tella for several weeks after they sustained injuries in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Flekken, the Dutch international keeper, suffered a knee ligament injury while Nigeria international Tella, who had come on as a substitute, picked up a foot injury.

"Both players will not be available for a longer period of time," the club said.

Leverkusen, who take on Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday, are sixth in the Bundesliga standings.