Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz out for weeks with ligament injury-club

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz will miss Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 return leg against Bayern Munich and will be out of action for weeks after picking up a ligament injury in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The news is a major blow to the reigning Bundesliga champions, who are eight points behind leaders Bayern in the league.

Leverkusen also have to try and turn around a 3-0 first leg deficit against the Bavarians in their all-German Champions League clash.

"Bayer 04 will have to manage without Florian Wirtz," the club said in a statement.

"The Germany international suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle in the home game against Werder Bremen on Saturday. The 21-year-old midfielder will be out of action for several weeks."

Wirtz, who has scored nine league goals and set up another 10, has netted another six times in the Champions League.

He will also miss Germany's Nations League quarter-final legs against Italy on March 20 and March 23.

Holders Leverkusen are also through to the German Cup semi-finals.

"The loss of Florian obviously hits us hard in this phase of the season but we will compensate for him with a strong squad," said Simon Rolfes, Bayer 04 sporting managing director.

"We know Florian and also know he will come back as soon as possible. We are assuming he will be fully fit again for the end of the season run-in."