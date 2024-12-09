Leverkusen's Schick could return for game against Inter, says coach Alonso

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayer Leverkusen could have key striker Patrik Schick back for Tuesday's Champions league game against Inter Milan, coach Xabi Alonso said on Monday as his team prepare to become the first to score against the Italians in the competition this season.

The Czech, who was on a scoring run before missing Saturday's 2-1 win over St Pauli through injury, is racing to be fit for Tuesday. Leverkusen are already without injured top striker Victor Boniface.

"Patrik is getting closer and tomorrow morning we are training again," Alonso told a press conference. "We have to assess the situation day by day. But he is feeling better and we are not ruling him out.

"We want to play each game to win, even tomorrow against a top side. That is our main focus. Our goal is to qualify for the first eight and to do our best in each competition."

The reigning German champions are in sixth place in the Champions League table on 10 points and are on track to qualify automatically for the last 16 but they will need all the firepower they can get against the Italians.

Inter are in second place on 13, having scored seven goals and having conceded none in five Champions League matches so far. They have won four and drawn one of their five matches.

"We are facing one of the best teams in Europe. But for us we want to see where we are and we play at home," Alonso said. "Great expectations from our side and hopefully we will be ready.

"It is a winning team. (Inter's zero conceded goals) says that it is a team that has this consistency for the last years in the Champions League," Alonso said.

"They are very strong, a very solid squad and with a very clear idea of what they want. They play with a lot of maturity."