Leverkusen's Schick sidelined for weeks with calf muscle tear
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring their second goal with Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)

20 Feb 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 11:22PM)
Bayer Leverkusen were dealt a huge blow with Czech striker Patrik Schick set to be out of action for a few weeks after the Bundesliga club confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a calf injury.

Schick scored in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Mainz before he was forced off injured early in the first half. The club said he suffered a muscle fibre tear in his left calf.

Schick has been at the forefront of Leverkusen's charge to return to the Champions League with 20 league goals this season - second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Leverkusen are third in the standings with 41 points, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund who play Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

