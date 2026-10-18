Leverkusen's Schick strikes to end Freiburg's unbeaten run

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Oct 18 : Bayer Leverkusen netted a 76th-minute winner through leading scorer Patrik Schick to beat Freiburg 2-1 on Sunday and move into the top four of the Bundesliga standings.

Czech striker Schick, who became the first Leverkusen player to score in each of the first six matches of a season, tapped in after superb work from Ibrahim Maza, as his team moved to 13 points, behind Freiburg on goal difference.

Bayern Munich, on 14, took over at the top following their 6-1 demolition of RB Leipzig on Saturday. Dortmund are in second place, also on 14.

Freiburg, who suffered their first loss of the season across all competitions and face Bayern next week, took a 14th-minute lead through Derry Scherhant, with Germany coach Juergen Klopp watching from the stands.

It only lasted five minutes, however, with Ibrahim Maza bagging the equaliser. Neither team had big chances after the break until Maza shook off three markers near the corner line with dazzling skills to cut back for Schick to tap home.