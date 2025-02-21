Leverkusen's Tella doubtful for game at Kiel, says Alonso

BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella is a doubt for their Bundesliga game at strugglers Holstein Kiel this weekend, coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday, with the reigning champions desperate to close the gap to leaders Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen are in second place, eight points behind the Bavarians with 12 league matches left in the campaign. Kiel are in last place on 13 points.

"It is something to do with the hip," Alonso told a press conference regarding Tella. "It is no injury but we have to see how Nathan feels today in training. It's a discomfort."

Leverkusen, who dominated Bayern in their 0-0 draw last week, learned valuable lessons from that game despite failing to bag the three points and cut the lead at the top, Alonso said.

"It is a week later but we profited from this game. What we did was good against the best opponent in Germany," he added. "We are ready to play against top teams in Europe with our football, our mentality."

Leverkusen have qualified for the German Cup semi-finals as well as the Champions League Round of 16.

"We showed we can do it (against Bayern) but we have to keep doing it against any opponent. Tomorrow again, with good energy, with good football. This is what we want," Alonso said.

The Spaniard refused to speculate on their title chances following the draw against Bayern, saying anything could happen in the remaining matches.

"There are still 12 games. We are focused on us. If they (Bayern) lose we will be ready. But we are not looking too far ahead. That's not a good thing to do in football these days," he said.