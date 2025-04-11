Leverkusen's Wirtz fit to play against Union Berlin, says Alonso

BERLIN :Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has recovered from injury and will be fit to start against lowly visitors Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Germany international, who has scored nine goals and delivered 10 assists in the Bundesliga while netting six times in the Champions League, was sidelined with an ankle ligament injury in early March.

His return could not have come soon enough for second-placed Leverkusen, who are six points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds of matches left.

"Flo is back fit, he is in the squad, he can play, also from the start and that's very good," Alonso told a press conference.

"We are a better team with Florian. We have better connections between the lines. He is the player who makes the difference for us."

Reigning champions Leverkusen have 62 points behind Bayern, who also beat them in the Champions League Round of 16.

Alonso said there was no point looking at the table because it was clear his team needed to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of winning the title.

"It is our task to put pressure on them (Bayern) and then we will see what happens," Alonso said.

Bayern have a busy schedule with a trip to Inter Milan next week for their Champions League quarter-final second leg. They also host Borussia Dortmund in the Klassiker on Saturday.

"Our goal is to win all the matches," Alonso said. "We know this is our only chance. We're taking it one game at a time and see what comes out of it. We want to win tomorrow. We want to do our bit."