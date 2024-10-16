Leverkusen's Wirtz suffers ankle injury

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz sustained a capsular injury to his right ankle while on international duty with Germany, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Tuesday.

Wirtz suffered the injury during Germany's 1-0 home victory over the Netherlands in their Nations League Group A3 match on Monday, where he was substituted by Leverkusen teammate Robert Andrich late in the first half. The win secured the Germans a spot in the quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday and is receiving treatment at Leverkusen, the club said. It is unclear when Wirtz will return to training, leaving him doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Champions Leverkusen are fifth in the league standings on 11 points from six games, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso's side visit French side Brest in the Champions League four days after hosting Frankfurt.