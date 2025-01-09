Leverkusen's Xhaka racing to get fit for Dortmund game, says coach

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Granit Xhaka is racing to recover from an ankle injury in time for Friday's Bundesliga restart at Borussia Dortmund, with coach Xabi Alonso sounding hopeful the Swiss international could be fit by then.

With his experience and commanding presence in midfield Xhaka is hugely influential for Leverkusen, with last season's champions now in second place four points behind Bayer Munich.

Xhaka, who turned an ankle in training this week, has also scored twice and set up another five Bundesliga goals this season. The league resumes after a three-week winter break.

"Tomorrow we will train a bit and we will decide," Alonso told a press conference. "We still need a bit more time."

"He twisted his ankle a bit but there is still hope. There are still more than 24 hours until the game, there is still time. We have to wait. It is not serious but we have to see tomorrow if he can be with us."

Alonso said 32-year-old Xhaka did not complete the full training session earlier on Thursday.

Leverkusen ended 2024 with a five-game winning run in the league and hope to kick off the new year with another victory despite Dortmund being unbeaten at home this season.

"At home they are very strong, they play with great quality," Alonso said. "We will need our best game and good mentality and stability. We will need a perfect performance from us.

"We had enough time to prepare for this and we expect a top match against a top opponent," he said.

Dortmund are in sixth place on 25 points, seven behind Leverkusen.