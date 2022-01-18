Logo
Soccer - Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards
FILE PHOTO: Poland's national soccer team captain Robert Lewandowski poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Warsaw, Poland November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Ballon d'Or Awards - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - November 29, 2021 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas with the women's Ballon d'Or award REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
18 Jan 2022 03:39AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 03:53AM)
Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA Best Women's Player prize at Monday's ceremony.

The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

The 27-year-old Putellas was at the heart of the Barcelona women's team which won the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea won both the awards for best coach, with Thomas Tuchel winning the men's award and Emma Hayes named the best women's coach.

Tuchel had guided Chelsea to the Champions League title after taking over the club in January while Hayes won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup treble in England.

The West London club enjoyed further recognition with their Senegal international Edouard Mendy winning the Best Men's Goalkeeper award.

Chile and Olympique Lyonnais’ Christiane Endler was named The Best Women’s Goalkeeper.

The Puskas Award for best goal of the year was won by Argentine Erik Lamela, now with Spanish club Sevilla, for his goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal.

Source: Reuters

