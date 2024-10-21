Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1

BARCELONA : Robert Lewandowski and substitute Pablo Torre each scored twice to help leaders Barcelona thrash visitors Sevilla 5-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barca were dominant throughout the encounter at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and effectively killed off the game with three goals in 15 first-half minutes starting with a Lewandowski penalty after Raphinha was fouled from behind in the 24th minute.

Pedri fired a bullet strike from the edge of the box into the top corner to double their lead four minutes later and Lewandowski slotted a first-time effort from close range to net the third for the Catalan side in the 39th minute.

Torre climbed off the bench to score the fourth with a shot from inside the box in the 82nd minute and, right after Stanis Idumbo netted a consolation for Sevilla in the 87th, he wrapped up the scoring with a free kick into the far corner.

Barcelona are on top of the LaLiga standings on 27 points, three ahead Real Madrid in second and seven clear of Atletico Madrid in third. Sevilla are 13th on 12 points.