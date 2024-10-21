Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1

Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 20, 2024 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 20, 2024 FC Barcelona's Pablo Torre scores their fifth goal past Sevilla's Orjan Nyland REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 20, 2024 FC Barcelona's Pablo Torre celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Jules Kounde REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 20, 2024 FC Barcelona's Pablo Torre scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 20, 2024 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez in action with Sevilla's Adria Pedrosa REUTERS/Albert Gea
21 Oct 2024 05:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Robert Lewandowski and substitute Pablo Torre each scored twice to help leaders Barcelona thrash visitors Sevilla 5-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barca were dominant throughout the encounter at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and effectively killed off the game with three goals in 15 first-half minutes starting with a Lewandowski penalty after Raphinha was fouled from behind in the 24th minute.

Pedri fired a bullet strike from the edge of the box into the top corner to double their lead four minutes later and Lewandowski slotted a first-time effort from close range to net the third for the Catalan side in the 39th minute.

Torre climbed off the bench to score the fourth with a shot from inside the box in the 82nd minute and, right after Stanis Idumbo netted a consolation for Sevilla in the 87th, he wrapped up the scoring with a free kick into the far corner.

Barcelona are on top of the LaLiga standings on 27 points, three ahead Real Madrid in second and seven clear of Atletico Madrid in third. Sevilla are 13th on 12 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement