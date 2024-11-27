Lewandowski double helps Barca to 3-0 win over Brest in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain : Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the hosts cruised to a 3-0 win over French side Brest on Tuesday, with the Polish striker joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to pass the 100 goals mark in the competition.

Lewandowski put Barca ahead after being fouled by goalkeeper Marco Bizot and converting from the spot in the 10th minute.

The home side squandered several chances to extend their lead and were almost caught out by a couple of counter attacks before Dani Olmo got their second after dribbling past two defenders, with Lewandowski wrapping up the win in added time.

The victory lifted Barca to second in the 36-team table on 12 points from five games, one point behind Inter Milan and level with third-placed Liverpool, who host Real Madrid on Wednesday. Brest dropped to ninth spot with 10 points.