Lewandowski double helps Barcelona thrash Elche and move closer to title

02 Apr 2023 05:19AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 05:50AM)
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as leaders Barcelona won 4-0 at bottom side Elche on Saturday (Apr 1) to go provisionally 15 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

LaLiga top scorer Lewandowski got back on goal trail after three goalless league games, opening the scoring in the 20th minute with a close-range finish after Ronald Araujo headed the ball down to him in front of goal.

Ansu Fati doubled the lead in the 55th minute after picking up a Ferran Torres pass in his own half and breaking forward towards the edge of the box before firing low into the far corner of the goal.

Barcelona's trademark high pressing paid off in the 65th minute when Gavi stole the ball off the Elche defence to set up Lewandowski in the box, who had no trouble scoring his second of the night and 17th league goal of the season.

Ferran Torres got on the scoresheet in the 70th-minute, slotting his shot into the left corner for his third league goal of the campaign.

Barcelona will face bitter rivals Real Madrid for the fourth time in 2023 on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, where they hold a 1-0 lead.

Source: Reuters

