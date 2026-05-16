Lewandowski to leave Barcelona at end of season

May 16 : Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Barcelona after four years at the club, during which the 37-year-old helped the club win three LaLiga titles.

Media reports have said Lewandowski, whose Barcelona contract expires this summer, has received offers from Saudi Arabia, Italy and the U.S.

"After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete," Lewandowski, who has scored 119 goals for Barcelona in all competitions, posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on Earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years."

Lewandowski, who has suffered several injuries over the last year, started in only 15 of his 29 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring 13 times.

He made a late appearance as Barca beat Real Madrid 2-0 to win LaLiga last weekend, but his goal in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna this month had set them up to clinch the title with a Clasico victory.

"Four seasons, three championships... Barca is back where it belongs," Lewandowski wrote.

Barcelona end their campaign with matches against Real Betis and Valencia.