Sport

Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after having a penalty kick saved by Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa as Edson Alvarez celebrates REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Poland's Robert Lewandowski with teammates after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico's Luis Chavez and Poland's Matty Cash react after the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico's Raul Jimenez in action with Poland's Kamil Glik REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Mexico players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
23 Nov 2022 02:00AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 02:14AM)
DOHA: Poland's Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty - and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal - in a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina.

Mexico played most of the attacking football in Stadium 974 but Poland won their penalty in the 56th minute when Hector Moreno pulled down Lewandowski only for the Polish captain to shoot too close to Guillermo Ochoa, who saved.

Mexico brought on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a substitute, capping his return from injury, but he failed to provide the breakthrough sought by coach Gerardo Martino.

The draw left Saudi Arabia top of Group C with three points after they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 earlier on Tuesday in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

