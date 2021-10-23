Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lewandowski scores again as Bayern crush Hoffenheim 4-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lewandowski scores again as Bayern crush Hoffenheim 4-0

Lewandowski scores again as Bayern crush Hoffenheim 4-0

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 23, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

23 Oct 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 11:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck again as the German champions demolished Hoffenheim 4-0 on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

With Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, his side still managed another flurry of goals with Serge Gnabry opening the account in the 16th minute after an earlier goal by the Germany international was disallowed following a VAR review.

The Bavarians, who scored five times against Bayer Leverkusen last week and another four goals to beat Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, struck again on the half-hour mark, with Lewandowski spectacularly thundering in a shot from 20 metres to take his league season tally to 10 goals.

The Pole has now scored 26 goals in 34 league matches in the calendar year of 2021, just six shy of the all-time Bundesliga record set by Gerd Mueller in 1972.

Late goals from substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman sealed Bayern's win and moved them up to 22 points, one ahead of Dortmund.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us