Lewandowski strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Alaves

BARCELONA :Robert Lewandowski's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, as the third-placed hosts reduced their gap with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to four points.

Barcelona's second league win in a row lifted them to 45 points after 22 matches, while Alaves remained 18th in the standings, two points below safety.

Barca started on a high note when Lamine Yamal snaked his way through a crowd of defenders to the edge of the box and found Raphinha on the left, but the Brazilian's shot was just wide of the far post.

The match was held up for several minutes when Gavi and Tomas Conechny clashed heads during an aerial challenge. Both players were substituted after on-field treatment.

Barcelona dominated possession with Alaves happy to sit back and defend. The hosts almost scored near the half-hour mark when Manu Sanchez's attempt to clear Raphinha's cross went to Lewandowski, but the Polish striker shot wide.

Lewandowski headed wide from Yamal's cross in the 57th minute, but the two combined again four minutes later to put the hosts ahead.

Pedri's lofted ball from the left reached Yamal whose cross took a deflection off Nahuel Tenaglia and found Lewandowski who volleyed home from close range.

Alaves keeper Jesus Owono stopped Yamal from doubling Barca's lead, tipping away his shot to keep the visitors in the game.

As Alaves pushed for an equaliser, Barcelona successfully slowed down the game and kept possession to frustrate the visitors.

Toni Martinez had a chance to level in the 87th minute, but his attempt from Santiago Mourino's cross went wide and Alaves suffered their second league defeat since coach Eduardo Coudet took over in December.

Barcelona visit Sevilla next Sunday, the same day Alaves host Getafe.