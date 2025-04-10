Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0

Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 9, 2025 Borussia Dortmund players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
10 Apr 2025 05:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Imperious Barcelona thumped visitors Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday after Robert Lewandowski netted twice against his old club to earn the Catalans a sizeable lead.

The treble-chasing Barca predictably dominated the opening stages and grabbed the lead following Raphinha's strike in the 25th minute. A string of saves from Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel frustrated Barca for the remainder of the first half.

Barcelona emerged more determined following the break and it took them only three minutes to score the second with Raphinha assisting Lewandowski, who nodded home from close-range.

The Polish striker extended their lead in the 66th minute from just inside the box while Lamine Yamal wrapped up another demolition job by Barcelona in the 77th minute.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement