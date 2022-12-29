Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lewis looking to cement a first-team place at Manchester City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lewis looking to cement a first-team place at Manchester City

Lewis looking to cement a first-team place at Manchester City

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Round of 16 - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 22, 2022 Manchester City's Rico Lewis celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble.

29 Dec 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 11:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Defender Rico Lewis said he does not feel like a first-team player even though Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handed the 18-year-old his first Premier League start against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Lewis, who has filled in for the injured Kyle Walker this season, started at right-back in City's 3-1 victory at Elland Road.

"It's still like I'm just playing with them," Lewis was quoted as saying on the BBC website.

"I don't feel like a first-team player. I'm doing my best to keep up with them and put in the best performance to help them win.

"I don't know when I will feel like a first-team player, it will just slowly become natural, I don't think there will be a turning point."

He named team mate Walker as one of his right-back idols.

Walker has been on the bench since returning from the World Cup but has provided Lewis with some much needed feedback.

"The whole time he's been at City I've watched him and the way he plays," Lewis said. "He's an asset to the team and you can see City aren't the same when he doesn't play.

"I want to become a regular first-team player like he is and an asset to the team."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.