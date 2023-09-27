Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liberty star Stewart named WNBA MVP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liberty star Stewart named WNBA MVP

Liberty star Stewart named WNBA MVP

FILE PHOTO: Sep 24, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun during game one of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 01:53AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 02:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) MVP for a second time on Tuesday (Sep 26), after a dominant season that saw her lead the Brooklyn team to a franchise-best 32-8 record.

The 29-year-old, who previously picked up the honour in 2018 with the Seattle Storm, is only the second player to be named MVP with multiple teams in the WNBA as she set a single-season WNBA record with four 40-point games.

"Stewie’s first season with the New York Liberty has been nothing short of historic on every level," Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement.

"The constant resiliency, belief, selflessness, toughness, and professionalism she has brought to the Liberty on a nightly basis is an incredibly rare combination - culminating in such a special season."

Alyssa Thomas, a forward for the Connecticut Sun, finished second in the voting in a close race while last year's MVP, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, finished third.

Stewart, the Liberty's first MVP, arrived in Brooklyn this season as one of the most highly sought-after free agents following her prolific tenure in Seattle.

The twice Finals MVP finished second in scoring and third in both rebounding and total blocks, with a career-best average of 23 points per game.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

basketball

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.