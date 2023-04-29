Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liga MX match rescheduled due to volcanic activity in Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liga MX match rescheduled due to volcanic activity in Mexico

29 Apr 2023 01:19AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2023 01:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : The top flight Mexican league match between Club Puebla and Club Tijuana has been called off due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano and rescheduled for Saturday, Liga MX said.

The Popocatepetl volcano, in the Mexican state of Puebla, has been intensely active with two explosions and more than 150 exhalations over the last week and ash fall was recorded around the volcano on Thursday.

"The match, originally scheduled for Friday 28 April, will now take place on Saturday 29 April at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium at a time to be confirmed," Liga MX said on social media late on Thursday.

Tijuana, coached by former Mexico national team boss Miguel Herrera, are 15th in the table, a point behind 14th-placed Puebla. Both sides are hoping to reach the playoffs, with Puebla a point off the qualification zone.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.