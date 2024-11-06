Lightning kills player during match in Peru

Lightning has killed a 34-year-old player and injured four others during a football match in the Peruvian Andes.

The local tournament game between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in Huancayo province on Sunday was halted when lightning first struck, but a second bolt hit players as they began leaving the field.

Video footage shows eight of them collapsing after a loud crack.

The local municipality said that Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, died en route to hospital.

"We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family," it said in a statement.

Though lightning has struck football matches in Peru before, causing injuries, the weekend incident was the first known fatality from the phenomenon there.

Globally, however, lightning has killed before.

In 2018, South African midfielder Luyanda Ntshangase of top-flight side Maritzburg United died after being struck by lightning during a friendly.