Ligue 1 leaders PSG fall to surprise 3-1 defeat at Rennes

Feb 13 : Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain suffered their third defeat of the campaign as they lost 3-1 to a Rennes side who overcame the sacking of coach Habib Beye this week to end a four-game losing streak in the clash at Roazhon Park on Friday.

PSG stay on 51 points from 22 games and could be overtaken on Saturday by Lens, who travel to Paris FC. Rennes move up to fifth with 34 points, five points off Marseille in fourth.

Mousa Tamari and Esteban Lepaul gave Rennes a 2-0 lead before Ousmane Dembele pulled one back for PSG, who pushed for an equaliser but were caught out as Breel Embolo added a third.

The victory came at the end of a turbulent week for Rennes who sacked Beye on Monday, with reserve team coach Sebastien Tambouret put in temporary charge.

"We started the game badly, but Rennes played a very good game," Dembele told Ligue 1+, before suggesting his teammates had let themselves down.

"We have to put more desire. We have to play for Paris Saint-Germain to win matches because if we play alone on the pitch it's not going to work, we're not going to win the titles we want.

"Last season, we put the club in front before thinking about ourselves. We have to find that (again), especially in these matches."

After Lepaul struck the post early on for Rennes, they took the lead in the 34th minute on the break, with Tamari twisting and turning defender Willian Pacho before unleashing a curling shot into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Rennes got their second after 69 minutes when Lepaul's header from Sebastian Szymanski’s corner arrowed into the net.

PSG hit back three minutes later as former Rennes forward Dembele guided his header past goalkeeper Brice Samba.

PSG then piled on the pressure and Samba made a fine low stop from substitute Goncalo Ramos before the hosts got a third in the 81st, with Embolo turning in Ludovic Blas' cross.