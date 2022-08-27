Logo
Lille bounce back with 3-1 win at Ajaccio
27 Aug 2022 05:16AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2022 05:16AM)
PARIS : Lille bounced back from a humiliating home thumping by Paris St Germain last weekend to win 3-1 at newly-promoted Ajaccio on Friday for their second win of the Ligue 1 season.

Yusuf Yazici's breathtaking volley gave the visitors a 17th minute lead followed by strikes for Jonathan Bamba near halftime and defender Tiago Djalo midway through the second period.

Jonathan David's late penalty hit the post to deny Lille a fourth goal after they had been handed a 7-1 home drubbing by champions PSG last Sunday.

Cyrille Bayala had pulled one back for Ajaccio as Lille failed to clear a corner six minutes from time.

Lille are fourth with seven points, two behind leaders PSG who host AS Monaco on Sunday, while Ajaccio are third-bottom on one point and still looking for a first victory since their top-flight return after relegation in 2014.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

