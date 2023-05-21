Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lille grab 2-1 victory against Marseille
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lille grab 2-1 victory against Marseille

Lille grab 2-1 victory against Marseille

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Souleymane Toure in action with Lille's Tiago Djalo, Jonathan Bamba and Gabriel Gudmundsson REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

21 May 2023 05:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lille came from a goal down to earn a home 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Saturday as the race for the Champions League places intensified.

Marseille remain third on 73 points and, despite the loss, can be sure of at least a place in the Champions League qualifying round for next season after Olympique Lyonnais beat fourth-placed AS Monaco 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

Defender Jonathan Clauss gave Marseille the lead just before the half-hour mark when he bundled the ball past Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from close range.

But Lille, now fifth in the league and unbeaten at home in all competitions since August, equalised from the spot shortly after the break through forward Jonathan David and winger Jonathan Bamba sealed the win in the 72nd minute with a header.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.