Lille held to 2-2 draw after Rennes fightback

Lille let a two-goal lead slip against Stade Rennais as the hosts fought back bravely to earn a 2-2 draw in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lille, who could have moved up to second with a win, are fifth in the standings on eight points, one ahead of sixth-placed Rennes.

Centre Back Leny Yoro opened the scoring for Lille in the 33rd minute from a well-taken set piece, the 17-year-old volleying home Remy Cabella's lofted pass.

Cabella was again heavily involved in Lille's second goal, whipping in a dangerous ball which was prodded goalwards by Yoro. Though Steve Mandanda kept out the shot, he could do little as Bafode Diakite turned in the rebound.

The deficit was reduced through a piece of individual skill in the 74th minute, Lorenz Assignon dinking the ball over a defender before chipping keeper Lucas Chevalier.

Assignon turned provider for the final goal at Roazhon Park, finding unmarked substitute Ibrahim Salah with a pinpoint pass and the 22-year-old fired past Chevalier to rescue a point for Rennes in the 89th minute.