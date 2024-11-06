Logo
Lille hold firm to earn 1-1 draw with Juve
Lille hold firm to earn 1-1 draw with Juve

Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v Juventus - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 5, 2024 Juventus' Federico Gatti in action with Lille's Lucas Chevalier REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v Juventus - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 5, 2024 Juventus' Francisco Conceicao in action with Lille's Osame Sahraoui REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v Juventus - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 5, 2024 Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners scores a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v Juventus - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 5, 2024 Lille's Edon Zhegrova in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v Juventus - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 5, 2024 Juventus' Pierre Kalulu in action with Lille's Benjamin Andre REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
06 Nov 2024 06:17AM
LILLE, France : Lille kept their composure to hold Juventus to a 1-1 home draw on Tuesday as the French side maintained their solid form in the group phase of the Champions League.

Jonathan David's first-half opener for Lille was cancelled out by Dusan Vlahovic's penalty after the interval with both sides now on seven points from four games.

Bruno Genesio's team, who beat Real and Atletico Madrid in their two previous outings, were under pressure throughout but another scintillating performance by keeper Lucas Chevalier helped them secure a point.

Juve next travel to Aston Villa before hosting Manchester City while Lille's schedule gets easier on paper as they face Bologna away and entertain Sturm Graz.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

