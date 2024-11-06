Lille hold firm to earn 1-1 draw with Juve

LILLE, France : Lille kept their composure to hold Juventus to a 1-1 home draw on Tuesday as the French side maintained their solid form in the group phase of the Champions League.

Jonathan David's first-half opener for Lille was cancelled out by Dusan Vlahovic's penalty after the interval with both sides now on seven points from four games.

Bruno Genesio's team, who beat Real and Atletico Madrid in their two previous outings, were under pressure throughout but another scintillating performance by keeper Lucas Chevalier helped them secure a point.

Juve next travel to Aston Villa before hosting Manchester City while Lille's schedule gets easier on paper as they face Bologna away and entertain Sturm Graz.

