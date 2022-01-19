Lille sign midfielder Ben Arfa on free transfer

Lille have signed midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer, with the former France international signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who previously played for Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, had been without a club after leaving Girondins de Bordeaux at the end of last season.

Ben Arfa played 15 times for France, scoring twice.

Champions Lille are 10th in Ligue 1 on 29 points after 20 matches. They host Lorient later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)