Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lille sign midfielder Ben Arfa on free transfer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lille sign midfielder Ben Arfa on free transfer

Lille sign midfielder Ben Arfa on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Bordeaux - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 13, 2020 Bordeaux's Hatem Ben Arfa REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

19 Jan 2022 10:21PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 09:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lille have signed midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer, with the former France international signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who previously played for Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, had been without a club after leaving Girondins de Bordeaux at the end of last season.

Ben Arfa played 15 times for France, scoring twice.

Champions Lille are 10th in Ligue 1 on 29 points after 20 matches. They host Lorient later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us