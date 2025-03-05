Logo
Lille snatch 1-1 draw at Dortmund in Champions League first leg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Lille - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 4, 2025 Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scores their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Lille - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 4, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Pascal Gross scores a disallowed goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Lille - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 4, 2025 Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson celebrates scoring their first goal with Ayyoub Bouaddi REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Lille - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 4, 2025 Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scores their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
05 Mar 2025 06:06AM
DORTMUND, Germany : Lille scored with their first shot on target in the 68th minute to snatch an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The German hosts, last year's finalists, needed some time to get into the game before Karim Adeyemi fired them into a 22nd-minute lead with an unstoppable low drive that went in off the post.

Lille had struggled to break through a solid Dortmund backline for more than an hour but they succeeded with a quick passing move as an off-balance Hakon Haraldsson beat keeper Gregor Kobel.

Despite some late pressure Dortmund failed to carve out any clear scoring chances and also had midfielder Daniel Svensson taken off with a suspected knee injury.

The return leg in France is on March 12.

Source: Reuters
