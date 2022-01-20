Logo
Lille stretch unbeaten run with comfortable win over Lorient
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Lorient - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - January 19, 2022 Lille's Burak Yilmaz in action with Lorient's Thomas Monconduit REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Lorient - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - January 19, 2022 Lille's Burak Yilmaz in action with Lorient's Thomas Monconduit REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Lorient - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - January 19, 2022 Lorient's Sambou Soumano celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
20 Jan 2022 04:19AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 04:23AM)
PARIS: Champions Lille extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to nine games when they outclassed visiting Lorient 3-1 in a rescheduled match on Wednesday.

Lille effectively wrapped up victory in the opening half hour with goals by Isaac Lihadji and Reinildo either side of a Moritz Jenz own goal.

The result lifted Jocelyn Gourvennec's side, who lost three of their six first games this season, up to eighth on 32 points from 21 games, 18 behind leaders Paris St Germain and seven adrift of second-placed Nice.

Lorient, who responded with a stoppage-time goal from Sambou Soumano, are 18th with 17 points while Racing Strasbourg climbed to fourth on 35 points after a 2-0 win at Clermont.

Lille made a brilliant start in a game that had been postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Lorient, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute when Lihadji fired home from close range after Paul Nardi parried Jonathan David's strike.

Nine minutes later, Jenz deflected Burak Yilmaz's shot into his own net and it got even worse for Lorient when Reinildo headed home from Renato Sanches's free kick.

Montpellier slipped to ninth in the standings on 31 points after a 1-0 home defeat by Troyes.

Source: Reuters

