Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong dies

SINGAPORE: Mr Lim Kia Tong, president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), has died.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 14), the association wrote: "The FAS is devastated to receive news of the sudden passing of our president, Mr Lim Kia Tong.

"Mr Lim had served as the first elected FAS president since 2017 and was a dedicated servant of the sport he loved."

From Thursday, the FAS will be setting up a tribute space in the lobby of the FAS office at Jalan Besar Stadium for people who would like to pay their respects.

"On behalf of the FAS Council, secretariat, and the wider football fraternity, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Lim during their time of grief," added the association.

Mr Lim was re-elected unopposed as president of the FAS for a second four-year term in 2021.