Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong dies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong dies

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong dies

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong. (Photo: Facebook/FAS)

14 Sep 2022 01:13PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 01:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Mr Lim Kia Tong, president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), has died.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 14), the association wrote: "The FAS is devastated to receive news of the sudden passing of our president, Mr Lim Kia Tong. 

"Mr Lim had served as the first elected FAS president since 2017 and was a dedicated servant of the sport he loved."

From Thursday, the FAS will be setting up a tribute space in the lobby of the FAS office at Jalan Besar Stadium for people who would like to pay their respects.

"On behalf of the FAS Council, secretariat, and the wider football fraternity, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Lim during their time of grief," added the association.

Mr Lim was re-elected unopposed as president of the FAS for a second four-year term in 2021.

Source: CNA/kg(mi)

Related Topics

football Football Association of Singapore Lim Kia Tong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.