30 years after SEA Games heartbreak, Lim Tong Hai returns as Team Singapore official

SINGAPORE: Memories of SEA Games past linger in Lim Tong Hai's mind until today.

At the rain-soaked Merdeka stadium in 1989, the 20-year-old watched from the opposing bench as his uncle Lim Teong Kim inspired Malaysia to a 2-1 victory over Singapore. This was the last time the Singapore men's team made the finals of the football tournament at the regional event.

In chilly, hilly Chiang Mai six years later, Lim experienced communal living in a spartan Games village for the first time.

There was Jakarta in 1997, where Lim played through the pain of injury and took to the field in front of intimidating crowds.

And then there was 1993, a tournament where he missed out on gold but said he gained something valuable – resilience.

For Lim, now 54 years old, the memories from the 1993 Games are clearest, the experience etched deepest.

In a semi-final against Myanmar on home ground, Lim scored two own goals, and the Lions would draw the game 3-3 before being edged out on penalties. Lim was shattered.

His family rallied behind him after the match, and his wife stayed with him into the wee hours of the morning at a bus stop near the stadium.

"The support from my loved ones was so key. And for that I'm very, very grateful," recalled Lim, who is now team lead of Sport Singapore's Programme Excellence Academies & Club.

After the Games, some fans hurled abuse at Lim from the stands at Malaysia league matches. His mother, who was at the match, witnessed it all.

"I hope no one will have to go through this kind of experience, but that's life. If you are given lemons, you make lemonade."