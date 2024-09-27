Logo
Lincoln City's Duffy fined for breaching FA betting rules
Lincoln City's Duffy fined for breaching FA betting rules

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Lincoln City v West Ham United - Sincil Bank, Lincoln, Britain - September 27, 2023 Lincoln City's Dylan Duffy shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

27 Sep 2024 12:24AM
Lincoln City winger Dylan Duffy has been fined 4,000 pounds ($5,372.80) and warned after breaching betting rules, England's Football Association said on Thursday.

The FA said the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international admitted that he placed 30 bets on matches between Aug. 18 last year and April 23. Half the fine has been suspended for 12 months.

The FA were lenient with their sanctions as Duffy admitted making bets at the first opportunity while the "betting activity did not undermine the integrity of the game". His cooperation with the FA was also taken into account.

In May last year, Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

($1 = 0.7445 pounds)

Source: Reuters

