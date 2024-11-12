Logo
Sport

Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host, British media report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2022 TV pundit and former player Gary Lineker is seen inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host, British media report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 BBC presenter Gary Lineker after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host, British media report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 BBC presenter Gary Lineker after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
12 Nov 2024 04:40AM
Former England captain Gary Lineker will step down as host of Britain's flagship football programme 'Match of the Day' at the end of this season, British media reported on Monday.

The 63-year-old Lineker, who has hosted the show since 1999, will also reportedly leave British broadcaster the BBC after leading the coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

The former England striker and Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur player topped the BBC's pay list in 2023-24 financial year, earning more than 1.35 million pounds ($1.74 million).

The BBC has not officially commented on the situation.

($1 = 0.7772 pounds)

Source: Reuters

