Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host, British media report

Former England captain Gary Lineker will step down as host of Britain's flagship football programme 'Match of the Day' at the end of this season, British media reported on Monday.

The 63-year-old Lineker, who has hosted the show since 1999, will also reportedly leave British broadcaster the BBC after leading the coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

The former England striker and Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur player topped the BBC's pay list in 2023-24 financial year, earning more than 1.35 million pounds ($1.74 million).

The BBC has not officially commented on the situation.

($1 = 0.7772 pounds)