Linesman stood down amid FA investigation over apparent elbow on Robertson

The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson at halftime during their Premier League draw with Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee's body said on Monday.

Liverpool full back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime in Sunday's game and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.

"PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield," it said in a statement.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp had said after the 2-2 draw that he did not see the incident although he had heard "something happened".