Lingard joins Brazil's Corinthians after two years at Seoul

March 6 : Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has joined Corinthians for the rest of 2026 after two years at FC Seoul, the Brazilian top-flight club said on Friday.

Lingard's contract may be automatically renewed until the end of 2027 if certain performance targets are met, Corinthians said in a statement on X.

The England international, who came through United's youth academy and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at the club, moved to South Korea in 2024 after a season at Nottingham Forest in which he did not score a goal or get an assist in 17 Premier League appearances.

The 33-year-old Lingard scored 16 goals for Seoul.

Corinthians, third in Brazil's Serie A, host Coritiba on March 11.