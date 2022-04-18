Lion City Sailors stun K League side Daegu 3-0 in Asian Champions League clash

SINGAPORE: Local side Lion City Sailors notched a upset victory when they beat K League outfit Daegu FC 3-0 in an Asian Champions League group stage match on Monday (Apr 18).

Goals from Song Ui-young, Diego Lopes and Pedro Henrique sealed the win for the Singaporean team at the Buriram City Stadium in Thailand.

The win saw the Sailors move into second place in Group F.

Their Korean rivals were highly fancied to win. They are 10th in the top tier of South Korean football, and had finished third in the K League last season.

In their previous Asian Champions League fixture, Daegu had beaten Chinese side Shandong Taishan 7-0, while the Sailors had lost 1-4 to Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds in their first group fixture last Friday.

This is the Sailors’ first win in the Asian competition, and only the second by a Singaporean side after SAFFC (which later became Warriors FC) beat Henan Jianye 2-1 in 2010.

The Sailors, which currently lead the Singapore Premier League table, will face Shandong on Apr 21.