Lion City Sailors owner Forrest Li set to run unopposed for FAS president

SINGAPORE: Billionaire tech entrepreneur and Lion City Sailors owner Forrest Li is set to run unopposed for president at the upcoming Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election set on Apr 28, CNA understands.

Sources told CNA that this comes after a candidate in former Balestier Khalsa vice-chairman Darwin Jalil's team was deemed ineligible to participate. This meant that Mr Jalil's opposing slate is not eligible to run.

Jalil stepped down from this role with Balestier Khalsa late last week.

Li, the billionaire founder of tech giant Sea, had announced his intention to run for FAS' top position last month.

This came after FAS called for the election of council members for a four-year term from 2025 to 2029.

The election will take place during an extraordinary congress on Apr 28, said FAS previously. Its annual congress usually takes place in the third quarter of the year.

Incumbent FAS president Bernard Tan told CNA on Mar 29 that he will not be seeking re-election.