Messi dances night away after keeping World Cup storyline alive

LUSAIL, Qatar: A shirtless Lionel Messi sang and danced with teammates beyond midnight into Sunday (Nov 27) after leading Argentina to an emotionally-charged 2-0 win over Mexico that revived his dream of a first World Cup title.

The dressing room party scenes that captured Messi bouncing around with both arms in the air and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dancing on a table showed just how much this tournament means to Argentina and their captain in his fifth and arguably, final chance to lift the trophy.

Argentina have one of the most talented teams in Qatar, but they are under more pressure than most and are struggling to reproduce the free-flowing form of their three-year, 36-match unbeaten run before the tournament.

So it was understandable to see the release of tension after beating Mexico to ignite their tournament after a shock opening 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia.

Though in truth they laboured in the first half against a mediocre Mexico team, they celebrated as if they had won the World Cup itself.

"It's a weight off our shoulders," said Paris Saint-Germain star Messi, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career for club and country.

After scoring the first goal against Mexico, the 35-year-old charged towards the section where the Argentinian fans were in the stands, screaming in joy.Assistant coach Pablo Aimar, who was Messi's boyhood idol, fought back tears on the bench.