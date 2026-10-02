Singapore knocked out of ASEAN Cup after 6-0 loss to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The Lions were eliminated from the FIFA ASEAN Cup on Thursday (Oct 1) after Malaysia handed them a 6-0 thrashing.

Bergson da Silva scored the first goal for Malaysia after just eight minutes, before Manuel Hidalgo juked past several defenders to allow Stuart Wilkin to drive the second goal home in the 26th minute.

Bergson would score the third goal in the 62nd minute, and Paulo Josue thumped in the fourth in the 76th.

Syahir Bashah then grabbed the fifth in the 87th minute before Bergson completed his hat-trick with the sixth in the third minute of added time, sealing the Lions' fate.