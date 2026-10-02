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Singapore knocked out of ASEAN Cup after 6-0 loss to Malaysia
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Singapore knocked out of ASEAN Cup after 6-0 loss to Malaysia

Despite handing the Lions a thrashing, Malaysia missed out on a place in the final of the tournament on goals scored.

Singapore knocked out of ASEAN Cup after 6-0 loss to Malaysia

Singapore's Song Ui-young in action during his side's FIFA ASEAN Cup Group A match against Malaysia at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia, on Oct 1, 2026. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

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02 Oct 2026 12:37AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2026 12:57AM)
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SINGAPORE: The Lions were eliminated from the FIFA ASEAN Cup on Thursday (Oct 1) after Malaysia handed them a 6-0 thrashing.

Bergson da Silva scored the first goal for Malaysia after just eight minutes, before Manuel Hidalgo juked past several defenders to allow Stuart Wilkin to drive the second goal home in the 26th minute.

Bergson would score the third goal in the 62nd minute, and Paulo Josue thumped in the fourth in the 76th.

Syahir Bashah then grabbed the fifth in the 87th minute before Bergson completed his hat-trick with the sixth in the third minute of added time, sealing the Lions' fate.

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Singapore lost to Indonesia 2-0 and beat Bangladesh 1-0 earlier in the tournament and bowed out in third place in Group A with three points.

Despite the emphatic victory, Malaysia did not advance to the final of the tournament.

They finished level on points with Indonesia at the summit of Group A, but an incredible 9-2 win for the Indonesians over Bangladesh in a simultaneous match on Thursday meant that they claimed top spot and a place in Monday's final on goals scored.

There, they will take on Group B winners Thailand.

Malaysia, meanwhile, will face the Group B runners-up in the bronze final, which will also take place on Monday.

Source: CNA/ec(kg)

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