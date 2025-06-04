Singapore pushes ahead with goal of 2027 Asian Cup qualification with Ikhsan Fandi’s return

"I haven't been here for a while, so I hope the chemistry is still there with the team, but I'm very excited, and I'm going to give everything I've got, because I think I've been missing the feeling of getting my name on the score sheet for Singapore,” he said.

Ikhsan added that he is looking forward to playing alongside his brother Ilhan again, who he described as a more creative and expressive player.

“(Ilhan) has a good eye for the final pass, so I hope he can provide me with some assists,” he said, ahead of a sold-out friendly match against the Maldives that will be held on Thursday (Jun 5).

The game at Bishan Stadium is part of preparations for the team’s Asian Cup qualifying match against Bangladesh next Tuesday.

COACH CALLS FOR IMPROVEMENT

The Lions are in Group C of the qualifiers, along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and India.

All four teams are tied on one point with five matches to go. Only the top team will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Singapore, currently ranked 161st in the FIFA rankings, has never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with the Lions’ only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.

National football team coach Tsutomu Ogura said he is demanding better concentration and work rate from his team as they prepare for their “must-win” match against Bangladesh.