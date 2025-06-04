Singapore pushes ahead with goal of 2027 Asian Cup qualification with Ikhsan Fandi’s return
The 26-year-old striker was absent from the Lions for about a year due to injuries and club commitments.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign is getting a boost with the return of striker Ikhsan Fandi to the national football team.
The 26-year-old player from Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United, who was absent from the Lions for about a year because of injuries and club commitments, said he is eager to make up for lost time.
Ikhsan, who has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the national team, told CNA he is happy to lead the attack in the absence of fellow striker Shawal Anuar.
"I haven't been here for a while, so I hope the chemistry is still there with the team, but I'm very excited, and I'm going to give everything I've got, because I think I've been missing the feeling of getting my name on the score sheet for Singapore,” he said.
Ikhsan added that he is looking forward to playing alongside his brother Ilhan again, who he described as a more creative and expressive player.
“(Ilhan) has a good eye for the final pass, so I hope he can provide me with some assists,” he said, ahead of a sold-out friendly match against the Maldives that will be held on Thursday (Jun 5).
The game at Bishan Stadium is part of preparations for the team’s Asian Cup qualifying match against Bangladesh next Tuesday.
COACH CALLS FOR IMPROVEMENT
The Lions are in Group C of the qualifiers, along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and India.
All four teams are tied on one point with five matches to go. Only the top team will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia.
Singapore, currently ranked 161st in the FIFA rankings, has never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with the Lions’ only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.
National football team coach Tsutomu Ogura said he is demanding better concentration and work rate from his team as they prepare for their “must-win” match against Bangladesh.
He added that the match against the Maldives will be useful in analysing the players’ conditioning, teamwork and fitness levels ahead of the Bangladesh match.
The team has not won for the past six games and drew 0-0 with Hong Kong in March in the first match of the Group C qualifiers.
When asked about the return of key attackers like Ikhsan and midfielder Song Ui-young, who are also known for their work rate, Ogura said he hopes both players will help the Lions win matches.
"We need more creative chances. Like, big chances. Now we create chances, but chances are not enough, because we need more big chances to help us score a goal. We need to improve more on this,” said Ogura.
Ikhsan also said that the team must remain focused and ready for any challenge, adding they cannot underestimate both the Maldives and Bangladesh, which are respectively ranked 164th and 183rd in the FIFA rankings.
Ikhsan added he is confident of winning the game against Bangladesh, but noted that the team must remain composed and stick to the coach’s instructions while playing away in front of massive crowds.
He said that while away games can be tough, the players can draw on the support of fans back home.
Ogura added that the support from Singapore fans encourages the players wherever they play.
“At away games (it) is very hectic, it's very difficult to play, but seeing fans and stuff, we know what we're fighting for back home,” said Ikhsan.