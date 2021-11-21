Lions player Hafiz Nor tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore men's national football player Hafiz Nor has been confirmed as a COVID-19 case after he took a polymerase chain reaction test on Friday (Nov 19).

This comes after the forward received a health risk warning on Nov 8, having been identified as a household member of a COVID-19 case who was on an isolation order.

Since then, Hafiz has not linked up with the rest of the team, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in a statement on Sunday.

He will continue his self-isolation while his condition is monitored.

Meanwhile, Lions captain Hariss Harun has been cleared to rejoin training after "undergoing cardiopulmonary screening tests to rule out any myocarditis", said FAS.

"Hariss, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has recovered and is currently back in full training with the team," it added.

Both Hafiz and Hariss missed a training camp in Dubai from Nov 8 to Nov 17.

FAS said it will continue to "take all necessary measures to ensure that the health and safety of the National Team are prioritised as they continue their preparations for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020".

Singapore will host the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5 to Jan 1, 2022, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lions' campaign kicks off against Myanmar on the opening day of the tournament.