Lions sign No 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson to US$35.7 million deal

The Detroit Lions signed No 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to his slotted rookie contract, a four-year deal worth a guaranteed US$35.7 million, his agent said Monday.

It includes a signing bonus of US$23.2 million. The Lions have a fifth-year option, standard for agreements with NFL first-round picks.

Hutchinson is signed in time for the Lions' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Lions also reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with seventh-round pick Chase Lucas. The cornerback signed a contract worth US$3.76 million.

The Lions drafted defensive players with six of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.