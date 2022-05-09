Logo
Lions sign No 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson to US$35.7 million deal
Lions sign No 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson to US$35.7 million deal

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the second overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

09 May 2022 11:12PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 11:39PM)
The Detroit Lions signed No 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to his slotted rookie contract, a four-year deal worth a guaranteed US$35.7 million, his agent said Monday.

It includes a signing bonus of US$23.2 million. The Lions have a fifth-year option, standard for agreements with NFL first-round picks.

Hutchinson is signed in time for the Lions' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Lions also reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with seventh-round pick Chase Lucas. The cornerback signed a contract worth US$3.76 million.

The Lions drafted defensive players with six of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Source: Reuters

