Lions strengthen backroom staff for Australia tour
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 30, 2024 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan/File Photo

28 Jan 2025 06:26PM
Former Australia international David Nucifora will join the British and Irish Lions as general manager of performance ahead of this year's tour of Australia, the team said on Tuesday.

Ireland's head of athletic performance Aled Walters will assume the same role on head coach Andy Farrell's backroom staff after this year's Six Nations Championship.

"David’s unrivalled experience will help us shape and deliver such a challenging and exciting rugby programme, whilst also bringing essential insight into Australian rugby and the country as a whole," Farrell said in a statement.

"Aled is a World Cup winner who has worked with players across England and Ireland and has also coached in Australia and Super Rugby with the Brumbies."

The Lions are set to play nine tour matches in Australia starting in June, including three tests against the Wallabies.

Source: Reuters

