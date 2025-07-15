Lions winger Hansen a doubt for series-opener against Australia

MELBOURNE :British & Irish Lions winger Mack Hansen is a doubt for the series-opening test against Australia on Saturday following a foot injury sustained in the tour match against the Australia-New Zealand invitational XV.

Hansen did not participate in full training on Tuesday, Lions staff confirmed, a day after Scotland winger Darcy Graham was brought into the Lions squad from New Zealand.

"He hurt his foot in the game, I don’t think it is anything serious but he was managed today," Lions assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth told British media.

"Hopefully he will be fully integrated pretty quickly. It is nothing that we are overly concerned about but we need to make sure we have enough numbers at training.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But it doesn’t look too serious. A doubt is anyone who didn’t train fully today, but he’s definitely not ruled out."

Hansen adds to the Lions' backline concerns following injuries to fullback Blair Kinghorn and centre Garry Ringrose.

Fullback Elliot Daly left Australia after being ruled out of the series with a fractured arm.

Hugo Keenan, who started in the 48-0 thumping of AUNZ at Adelaide Oval, is expected to start at fullback for the Lions, with Marcus Smith able to provide cover from the bench.

Flyhalf/centre Owen Farrell is another midfield option for head coach and father Andy Farrell, who already has Bundee Aki, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones in his squad.

Owen Farrell was solid in his 30-minute cameo at inside centre against AUNZ, and Wigglesworth said he was enjoying working with the former England captain.

"He’s been great, as we knew he would be. Not everyone did, but we knew," said Wigglesworth.

"You all know how good he is, the influence he has, his knowledge and how he helps other people get better.

"He's the influential Owen that we know and love."