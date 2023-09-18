Logo
Sport

Lisbon to host Vuelta start in 2024
18 Sep 2023 12:35AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2023 01:11AM)
LONDON: The 2024 Vuelta a Espana will start in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, organisers confirmed on Sunday (Sep 17).

It will be the second time the race has begun in Lisbon after it also hosted the depart in 1997 and the fifth time in the Vuelta's 89-year history that it has started outside Spain.

The opening stage of the three-week race on Aug. 17 will start in Lisbon and finish in Oeiras while the second stage will go from the resort of Cascais and head north to Ourem.

The third stage will take the peloton from the Portuguese town of Lousa to Castello Branco.

Source: Reuters

